CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A female 17-year-old is facing murder charges after a fatal stabbing in Chelsea last week, police said.

The 17-year-old allegedly got into a fight with Cyndell Rodriguez, 19, on Garfield Avenue Thursday and fatally stabbed her, police said.

The 17-year-old will be arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in Chelsea District Court Monday.

Police are still searching for a person who allegedly fired several gunshots at the scene.

