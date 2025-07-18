PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine said Friday they have charged a 17-year-old with murder in the death of a paddleboarder who went missing on a rural pond.

The body of Sunshine Stewart, 48, of Tenants Harbor, was found this month on Crawford Pond in Union, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Portland. The killing shocked and scared the community, where trips to the pond and nearby campground are a summertime staple.

Maine State Police said a teenager was taken into custody in Union on Wednesday night.

The state attorney general’s office said Friday the teen was charged with one count of murder. The office did not identify the teen and did not immediately say when the person was due in court.

