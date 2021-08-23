CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was charged with murder in the killing of a 19-year-old in Chelsea last week.

Prosecutors said Ava Najafi drove to Chelea looking for a fight and stabbed Cyndell Rodriguez last Thursday after an argument on social media. Defense attorneys argued the fight could have been in self defense, but prosecutors said Rodriguez did not have a weapon.

Najafi was ordered held without bail. Rodriguez’ family said they were devastated by their loss.

“Cyndell was a beautiful person, she has an amazing heart,” said aunt Damali Vidot.

“For those of you who know Cyndell, you already know she’s genuine and we just want to keep her memory alive,” said aunt Melissa DeJesus.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)