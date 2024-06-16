LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting near a Market Basket in Lynn on Saturday that left a 17-year-old dead.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Federal Street around 9:30 p.m. found one person injured and assisted in rushing them to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to Lynn police. Their name has not been released.

Investigators could be seen looking over a vehicle that was left sticking out of some trees and bushes near the supermarket.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

