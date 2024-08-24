LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl died after a car crash on I-93 in New Hampshire Friday afternoon, police said.

At around 2:47 p.m., troopers responded to a one-car crash on the southbound side of the highway in Londonderry, N.H., according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Witnesses saw a gray 2008 Mercury Milan veer off the interstate near mile marker 14 and strike several trees in the woods, police said.

Driver Lillianna Cawthron, of Londonderry, was taken to Elliott Hospital in Manchester, where she died from her injuries, police said. No one else was in the car.

While crews were on scene, traffic on I-93 was limited to two travel lanes for about four hours, according to police.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Morton at 603-223-4381 or Daniel.A.Morton@DOS.NH.GOV.

