17-year-old drives through red light, causes crash in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Officials in Rochester, NH responded to a two-vehicle crash around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police, Fire and EMS crews arrived at the scene of the accident, at the intersection of Salmon Falls Road and Highland Street.

Authorities said driver Colbi-Lynn Gallo, 17 of Rochester, NH, drove through a red light at the intersection when the driver of the second car, Matthew Plourde, 40 of Rochester, NH, crashed into the passenger side of Gallo’s car.

Plourde and one passenger from Gallo’s car were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gallo was summonsed for a traffic violation.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rochester Police.

