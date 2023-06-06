REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing charges in connection with the investigation into one of two shootings near Revere Beach late last month, state police announced on Tuesday.

The incident happened near one of the bathhouses on Revere Beach Boulevard around 8 p.m. on May 28 shortly after another shooting around the corner from the Revere Beach MBTA stop on Centennial Avenue.

A 7NEWS source said, in the Revere Beach Boulevard shooting, a woman washing sand off of her feet after a day at the beach was hit. The 51 year old was treated for gunshot wounds to her legs and is expected to survive. A 17-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet, but refused medical attention, according to authorities.

Just over a week later, state police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging the teen with multiple firearm possession offenses, including carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Police said the teen, identified as a juvenile male, surrendered at Boston Municipal Court early Tuesday afternoon. He was then arranged and ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing, according to state police.

Despite charges against the 17-year-old, police said no charges have been filed for the shooting itself.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing as of Tuesday and police said additional charges are possible.

Cellphone video captured the moment shots rang out in the earlier shooting on May 28, with one video showing a large group of young people first taking part in some sort of a scuffle.

A person wearing a white tank top and gray shorts and sneakers was then seen pulling out a handgun.

Raising the gun over another individual in front of him, the person was seen firing multiple rounds into a group of people out of view of the camera.

Police said a 17-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower body and was later treated at Mass General Hospital after the Centennial Avenue shooting.

