17-year-old facing charges in connection with Stoughton shooting that left teen dead

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old Brockton boy was arrested in connection with a shooting in Stoughton over the summer that left a teenage boy dead, officials announced Monday.

The teen was arrested at his home after a Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted him for murder in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Christian Vines on July 21, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

An indictment warrant was also issued for Tyleke Curry, 22, of Stoughton on the charge of accessory before the fact of the murder. Curry has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of being an accessory after the fact of the murder.

Officers responding to the area of the Walnut Park condominiums on Jones Terrace found Vines sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He later died at Good Samaritan Hospital.

“Tonight’s arrests do not blunt the senseless loss of Christian Vines, but they are an important step forward,” Morrissey wrote in a statement.

Jaylen Wallace, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, has been held without bail on a murder charge in connection with the shooting since August.

