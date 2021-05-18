LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is set to be arraigned Tuesday on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in Lawrence.

Adrian Corniel-Delacruz will face a judge in Lawrence District Court after authorities say he shot and killed Edward Javier, 25, of Lawrence, last Friday.

Francisco Jose Tejada Torres, 22, of Lawrence, was arraigned Monday on an accessory after the fact of murder charge in Lawrence District Court, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque announced.

His bail was set at $15,000 with a probable cause hearing scheduled for June 11.

