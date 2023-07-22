DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl has been found dead after a boat crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police said the victim was recovered from the water around 11:30 p.m. late Friday night after a search and rescue operation around Cold Storage Beach.

Police responded to the scene around 9 p.m., when the boat crashed into the jetty by the channel leading to the Northside Marina, the DA announced.

Six other occupants of the boat were also injured in the crash, including another teenager transported to the hospital with a head laceration, officials said.

The Dennis Fire Department, the US Coast Guard, the Barnstable County Dive Team, the Sandwich Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police were all assisting in the search Friday night.

The death is under investigation by state police detectives.

