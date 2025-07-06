FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old Fairhaven girl is dead and two other people were injured after a violent three-vehicle crash in Fairhaven on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Jeannette Street around 9:20 p.m. found a 2009 Nissan Sentra with “catastrophic front-end damage” and pronounced the 17-year-old driver dead at the scene, according to a statement issued by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III. Her name has not been released.

A second vehicle, a 2021 black Ford F-250, was located on the westbound side of the roadway on its side with heavy front end damage. The Ford had two occupants, a male and female in their 20s, who were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A third vehicle involved, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 with minor front end damage was found to have two occupants who were uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

