CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Chelsea last week that claimed the life of another teenager, authorities said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released because of her age, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Cyndell Rodriguez.

The suspect got into a fight with Rodriguez on Garfield Avenue on Thursday night and allegedly stabbed her to death, according to investigators.

Police say they are still searching for a person who reportedly fired several gunshots at the scene of the stabbing.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chelsea police at 617-466-4880.

An investigation remains ongoing.

