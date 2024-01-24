BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl is recovering after being rescued from underneath a headstone that fell onto her leg at a cemetery in Beverly on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to St. Mary’s Cemetery after learning that the girl, who had been sitting on the headstone, was trapped underneath it after it toppled when she fell off of it, according to police.

Video from the scene showed local police, fire, and ambulance crews responding to the scene.

The girl was freed from under the headstone and transported to Beverly Hospital with a leg injury.

No additional information was immediately available.

