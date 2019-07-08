17-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries in Easton crash

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash in Easton Saturday night that left a 17-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Lincoln Street found a Toyota Camry that had struck a utility pole, according to Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan and Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge.

The driver and sole occupant was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton before being transferred to Boston Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)