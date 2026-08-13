ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of his mother and brother in their Acton home appeared in court Thursday morning.

Arjun Aravind was arrested in Wayland Wednesday morning. He is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his mother and 14-year-old brother, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Acton police said they were called to Aravind’s home on Martha Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check after Aravind’s father said he could not reach his wife or children. When officers arrived, they said they found an adult woman and a teenage boy dead inside the home, both suffering from severe trauma. Investigators said they recovered a bloody laptop and a bent utensil, possibly a knife, at the scene.

Police said Aravind’s father told them he was diagnosed with autism and has behavioral issues. He also said the family was so concerned about his internet searches that they hid knives in the house. Investigators said Aravind used ChatGPT to create fantasies about killing his family, and did so on the day of their deaths.

“He was a young man that had some emotional issues – the family was working very hard to keep him on a straight path, a narrow path. They were trying to work with the system that failed him. He did not have the ability to use a car, he didn’t have his own cellphone. Whatever happened – and again, we’ll do more investigation – he left. There was some sort of altercation or argument; he left the house, took his mother’s car, and went – I don’t know if he was planning on running away or what he was doing, but he left the house with the car.”

Police said they found blood on Aravind’s hands and feet when he was arrested.

“He keeps saying that he didn’t know they were dead,” his attorney explained. “He didn’t know they were dead, and it’s a shock to him. He’s a 17-year-old kid that has his own issues that he’s been dealing with.”

Aravind’s attorney also said he has not spoken with his father, who is now mourning the loss of his son and wife, while also grappling with the fact his older son is now charged in their deaths.

Aravind is being held without bail. He was ordered by the judge to undergo a mental health evaluation.

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