FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old who was pulled from the water at a pond in Framingham on Sunday has been taken to the hospital, officials said.

Crews rushed to Learned Pond after receiving multiple reports of a young swimmer who was lost under the water.

Framingham police, fire, and other agencies gathered in a staging area and the district’s dive team conducted a search of the area.

Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Sullivan said, “We got a last seen point which is critical for us we put rescuers in the water on ropes and they were able to do a surface swim once our divers got here we put them in the water under water.”

Soon after, the teen was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Residents who live in the area knew something was wrong when they heard the emergency response.

“I heard all the sires coming down to the beach and I love close so I can down to see what was happening,” said Kevin Convery. “They had firefighters already in the water searching.”

Sullivan added, “Water is very deceiving depth of water distance of water understanding how far you are from the beach and your ability from the beach is critical as well.”

The teen’s mother was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

No additional information was immediately available.

