GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after an incident while tubing on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, police said.

At 4:56 p.m., the New Hampshire State Police marine patrol unit responded to a boat on the lake for a teenager who became unconscious while tubing with family, according to N.H. State Police.

Officers arrived on scene near Little Camp Island within minutes of receiving the call, police said. First responders boarded the boat where the teenager’s father was attempting life-saving measures, according to police.

Emergency crews took over care and brought the 17-year-old to shore on a Gilford Fire-Rescue boat, police said.

The teenager was to Concord Hospital – Laconia in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact N.H. State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@DOS.NH.GOV.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)