17-year-old in critical condition following Revere Beach stabbing

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night following a stabbing incident at Revere Beach.

State and local police responded to reports of a fight between two groups of youths on Eliot Circle near the southern end of the beach around 7:45 p.m. and found East Boston teenager suffering from stab wounds, according to a release issued by the Mass. State Police Dept.

Troopers administered aide to the teen at the scene before transporting him to Massachusetts General Hospital where he is now undergoing emergency medical treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the facts surrounding this incident.

