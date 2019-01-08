17-year-old indicted in Medford crash that killed 1, seriously injured 2

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old was indicted Tuesday on charges in connection with a crash in Medford that left a 64-year-old woman dead and two pedestrians with serious injuries last year, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

Raza Khan was arraigned as a youthful offender in Cambridge Juvenile Court on charges including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, and two counts of operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

In April 2018, authorities said Khan, who was unlicensed but had obtained a learner’s permit, was operating a Toyota RAV4 in the area of Spring and Emerald streets when he allegedly struck and killed Judith Moses.

Khan continued along Spring Street after the collision before he took a sharp turn and struck a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, according to investigators. A dog that was with the victims was killed.

Khan was arrested at the scene after his car barreled into a Citizen’s Bank in the area of Yeomans Avenue. A drug recognition expert later determined that he was operating under the influence of drugs, investigators said.

He was released on conditions of house arrest with a GPS bracelet. He is due back in court on Feb. 13.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)