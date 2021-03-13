17-year-old killed in Londonderry, NH crash

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was the victim of a fatal crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported crash near the intersection of Hardy and Hovey Roads around 9:35 p.m. found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, according to a release issued by the department.

As crews worked to extinguish the blaze, it was determined there was a person inside who was later identified as the Londonderry teen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-432-1118 ext 5924.

