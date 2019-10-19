17-year-old killed, man seriously injured in New Bedford double shooting

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed and a 20-year-old man was seriously injured in a double shooting in New Bedford Saturday evening, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Tallman Street and Ashley Boulevard around 7 p.m. found the two New Bedford men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 20-year-old was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is in serious condition.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

