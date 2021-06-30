IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old Merrimac boy was rushed to an area hospital Wednesday after he fell off a boat into the Plum Island Sound inlet.

Emergency crews were called to the scene that sits just north of Crane Beach around 1:50 p.m. for reports of a boy falling off of a 12-foot rubber craft with a 25-horsepower outboard engine that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to a release issued by Police Chief and Harbormaster Paul Nikas.

The teen suffered injuries to his legs, arm and back that are not considered to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

