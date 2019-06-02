17-year-old Methuen HS student shot, pushed out of vehicle

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old boy suffering from a serious gunshot wound was pushed out of a vehicle in Methuen on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a man pushed from a vehicle on Davis Road about 12:15 p.m. found the Methuen High School student suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police.

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston to receive treatment for serious, life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests he was shot at an unknown location and driven to Davis Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

