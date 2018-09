MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy was pulled out of North Pond in Mildford and revived on Saturday.

According to police, the victim was already out of the water and being cared for when they arrived with the fire department.

The teen was revived and taken to an area hospital.

His condition was not immediately released.

