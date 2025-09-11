BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said the suspect in a stabbing at a high school in Roxbury is on the run.

A 17-year-old student was stabbed Wednesday in a hallway at Madison Park Vocational Technical High School.

The student sustained minor injuries.

The campus went into lockdown as police responded.

Boston Public School officials said in a statement the safety of students and staff is the highest priority and the district is taking the incident seriously.

