FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old male has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting Thursday night that sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital, Fall River police said.

Fall River Detective Sergeant Moses Pereira said officers first responded to the Maple Gardens housing complex around 8 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of shots fired.

Pereira said the 14-year-old was found on scene with an apparent gunshot wound to the face. He was later taken to HASBRO Children’s Hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” according to Pereira.

Pereira in an email late Thursday night described the investigation into this incident as “extremely fluid.” In an update Friday morning, Pereira said the 14-year-old remained at HASBRO Children’s Hospital where he is now in stable condition.

The 17-year-old has been charged with assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license to carry, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license to carry, Pereira said.

While an investigation was ongoing as of Friday, Pereira said “current information indicates that the victim was not targeted and this may have been unintentional.”

Investigators were previously spotted on scene in Fall River with crime tape in place for several hours Thursday night.

