Related Neighbors react after two people were found dead at a home in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and will be charged with murder in the deaths of his mother and brother, according to officials.

Arjun Aravind was arrested Wednesday morning.

Investigators said they responded to a home on Martha Lane just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday to conduct a well-being check. When they arrived, they found an adult woman and a teenage boy dead inside the home.

Police later identified the two victims as Aravind’s 45-year-old mother and 14-year-old brother.

District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo held a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the arrest, saying Aravind used ChatGPT to help carry out the acts.

“Arjun had recently been demonstrating some concerning behavior, including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches for theoretical ideas or fantasy stories regarding the killing of his family,” said Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Investigators are now working to recreate a timeline of who was killed when and what the teen did after taking his mother’s car and leaving the crime scene.

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