1,700 more Boston Public School students headed back to classrooms

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public School District is set to reopen 28 more schools next week for students with learning disabilities.

On Monday, 1,700 students will be allowed to return to their classrooms for in-person learning.

Students learning English as a second language will also be returning to the classroom.

In the meantime, Cambridge Public Schools and Woburn High School will be going remote due to a recent surge in cases.

Framingham schools hope they will be able to return to in-person education by mid-January.

