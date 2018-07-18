18 cats taken from Newport home; Remains of 26 in freezer

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Eighteen cats have been found in a home in Newport, which also contained the remains of 26 dead cats.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Wednesday that the animals were found after the organization executed a search warrant of the home on Kay Street.

The group said the 18 cats were living in what they described as deplorable conditions. The dead cats were found in a freezer inside the home.

The group said the 18 cats were seized and removed from the home, with eight being transported to the RISPCA and 10 transported to the Potter League for Animals.

The organization did not identify the residents of the home but said in a press release that criminal charges would be forthcoming.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)