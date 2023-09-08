LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-agency operation in Lawrence led to seven arrests and multiple off-road vehicles being taken off the streets in Lawrence, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities said at least ten other people were facing criminal charges as a result of state troopers and local police targeting individuals operating dirt bikes and ATVs in the city on Thursday.

“The operation of off-road vehicles on city streets, often driven recklessly, causes a significant safety threat to motorists and pedestrians,” MSP officials stated in a news release. “Complaints of dirt bike and ATV operation on Lawrence streets have increased in recent years. Operating an off-road vehicle on a public way is a violation of Massachusetts General Law Chapter 90B, Section 25.”

With assistance from the MSP Air Wing, authorities spent part of the day spotting off-road vehicles being “operated unlawfully on city streets,” with officers on the ground tracking and confronting operators after they were spotted via helicopter, as seen in a video shared by state police on social media.

A joint operation yesterday in Lawrence targeted riders who cause a public safety threat by riding off-road vehicles, often recklessly, on city streets. https://t.co/CS7BN2h0rm#Lawrence @lawrencepolice #nowheretohide pic.twitter.com/SBoTHCpYMx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 8, 2023

“Many times, the operators of the dirt bikes were driving throughout the city at high speeds and with no regard for traffic laws,” the MSP news release stated.

According to state police, some situations involved suspects allegedly fleeing authorities before attempting to hide their vehicles afterwards, or simply ditching their vehicles altogether and fleeing on foot.

With the aid of the Air Wing, though, officials said several operators ended up being located and having their vehicles seized.

By the end of the day, authorities said seven suspects were arrested on charges that included unlicensed operation, reckless operation, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Ten criminal summons and fifty citations were also issued.

State police also said the work resulted in a stolen car being located.

In addition to state police troopers and the Lawrence Police Department, officials said officers from Methuen, Andover and North Andover also took part, in addition to personnel from the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

