METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Eighteen sheep that were recently surrendered to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen are in need of new homes, officials announced Friday.

Sixteen Icelandic and two Shetland sheep were surrendered after their previous owner developed health issues and could no longer care for them, according to the MSPCA.

The sheep, all of whom are 9 years of age, comprise a herd that have lived together on the same property for their entire lives.

Staffers describe the sheep as “friendly, social, and in very good health.”

Icelandic sheep are known for their soft wool that provides excellent insulation against the cold and makes for fine woolen products as well.

The healthy and well cared for flock are now settled into paddocks at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm and are awaiting new homes (credit MSPCA-Angell)

“These sheep were the last generations of lambs to have been born on the property, they are in excellent health, and their previous owner ran a small yarn business using their wool, so they’re quite used to human contact and enjoy being around us,” said Rachel Diersen, who supervises the equine and farm animal program at the farm.

Diersen noted that the previous owner even donated 20 bales of hay, which will easily feed the herd for another 20 days.

The MSPCA has issued a call for adopters and is “open to first-time sheep owners so long as they have adequate space that is fenced and includes covered outdoor shelter.” Staff is also ready to provide additional guidance for those who might be new to caring for sheep.

Anyone interested in adopting can apply online at www.mspca.org/adopt/nevinsadopt.

