18 Maine firefighters resign amid disagreement with town officials

PARIS, Maine (AP) — A group of 18 firefighters in Maine resigned after a disagreement with town officials.

The members of the Paris Fire Department quit Wednesday night because Town Manager Dawn Noyes reversed a decision made by Chief Mark Blaquire, the Sun Journal reported. Paris is an hour north of Portland.

Firefighter Jon Longley said Noyes and human resource manager Paula Andrews reinstated an individual after the chief and several officers had decided to strip him of his rank.

Blaquire originally made the decision out of safety concerns, Longley said. Longley did not name the person.

Attempts to reach Noyes and Andrews for comment were unsuccessful.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)