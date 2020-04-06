18 of 25 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home linked to coronavirus

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty-five veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have now died and 18 of those deaths have been directly linked to coronavirus, officials announced Monday. Dozens more have tested positive for the potentially deadly disease.

There now have been 18 coronavirus-related deaths at the home, up from 15 on Friday, according to the Office of Health and Human Services.

Three of the 25 veterans who died tested negative for coronavirus, while the cause of three other deaths is still pending. The cause of one death is unknown.

Fifty-nine total veterans at the home have tested positive for the virus, while 159 have tested negative. Thirty-one staffers have also tested positive and 179 tested negative.

The head of the Holyoke facility, Bennett Walsh, has been placed on paid administrative leave but insists he has done nothing wrong.

Gov. Charlie Baker has since launched a full investigation into the facility.

At the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, two residents who tested positive have died and nine other veterans have tested positive.

