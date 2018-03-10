18 people displaced after fire at multi-family home in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials said 18 people, including five children, have been displaced due to a fire at a multi-family home in Dorchester.

The fire was said to have started in the basement of the home, located at 23 Barry Street, on Saturday morning.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

Fire crews estimate about $75,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No injuries approximately 75,000 in damages .Total of 18 displaced 5 are children BFD victims assistant unit @RedCrossMA and @COB_ONS to help with finding housing.@ISDBoston on scene to inspect the building pic.twitter.com/xg85G4FcGc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 10, 2018

Response to 23 Barry St at approx 5:45 heavy smoke coming from the basement pic.twitter.com/BZmvhUriOp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 10, 2018

