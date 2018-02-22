18-wheeler goes up in flames on Route 25W in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police said an 18-wheeler went up in flames on Route 25W in Plymouth.

The incident happened on the Plymouth-Bourne town line. Officials closed the right and middle lanes around 12:30 p.m. due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Bourne, Wareham, Onset and Plymouth Fire Departments responded to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

MA State Police said they are continuing their investigation.

#MAtraffic Rte 25 W/B in #Plymouth, right and middle travel lanes closed due to trash truck fire. No injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 22, 2018

