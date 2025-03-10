FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-wheeler flipped on its side near Young Road in Foxboro Monday evening.

SKY7 captured images of the truck on the side of the road as two tow trucks worked to get the truck back upright.

Foxboro police say the 18-wheeler dump truck hit a soft spot in the ground while dumping a load, causing it to flip.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and crews are currently towing it.

