BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-wheeler truck hit scaffolding on Tremont Street in Boston around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say five construction workers were on the construction equipment making repairs to the building’s facade when the incident took place.

None of them were hurt, but the workers say it was startling.

Tremont and School Streets remain closed while crews are on scene.

Officials are investigating the situation.

