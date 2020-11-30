18-year-old accused in fatal double shooting, firing at officers in New Bedford to face judge

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man is slated to face a judge Monday after authorities say he shot two people, killing one, before firing at officers in New Bedford.

Jon Zell is set to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on charges of murder, carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and 10 counts of armed assault with intent to murder, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to 911 calls regarding shots fired on Lafrance Street around 10:20 a.m. Friday found Angel Cruz, 40, of New Bedford suffering from gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said.

He was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second shooting victim was able to get into a vehicle and attempted to drive to the hospital but crashed in the area of Linden and County streets, according to the DA’s office.

That victim, a 32-year-old New Bedford man, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital before being transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

He was listed in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, the DA’s office said.

About 45 minutes after the double-shooting, officers came upon Zell, who reportedly matched the shooter’s description, near the corner of Penniman and Reynolds streets.

Zell allegedly fired a handgun as officers approached him.

After firing all the bullets in the gun, officers were able to subdue him and take him into custody, the DA’s office said.

No officers were injured during this incident and no officers returned fire on Zell, the DA’s office added.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)