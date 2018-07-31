HALIFAX, MA (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of breaking into several homes and 54 cars in Halifax was wanted for murder in Connecticut.

Jamir Johnson was arrested Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. for charges including breaking and entering, possession of burglarious tools, failure to identify, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice.

Johnson was seen riding a bicycle through the Brandeis Circle neighborhood where the break-ins happened over the past few weeks, police said.

He was allegedly wearing clothing similar to those seen in a surveillance video at one of the victim’s homes, which included rubber gloves.

Officers took Johnson into custody following a short foot chase, according to police.

During the booking process, the department was alerted to a warrant out for Johnson’s arrest in New London, Connecticut for murder, possession of a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection to a Dec. 9, 2017 incident.

Johnson is scheduled to face a judge in Plymouth District Court for charges relating to the break-ins. He will be held on the arrest warrant.

