18-year-old accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in NH arrested in Mass.

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in New Hampshire was arrested in Massachusetts and is now facing charges in two states, police said.

Alexis “Alex” Martinez, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, was released on personal recognizance Tuesday following his arraignment in Ayer District Court on charges of kidnapping, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He was re-arrested Thursday in Londonderry on warrants for kidnapping and simple assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 3 in Rockingham County Superior Court

Troopers responding to a report of a juvenile female being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend just before 6 p.m. Sunday found the girl and Martinez in a car on Interstate 495 near exit 31 in Littleton, police said.

The girl, who suffered minor injuries to her hands and forearms while trying to defend herself, was rescued and reunited with her mother.

Martinez was taken into custody.

The victim told police that she came across Martinez in Londonderry and she pulled to the side of the road when she noticed he was following her.

That’s when Martinez then allegedly stopped his car, got into the girl’s vehicle, and forced her into the driver’s seat.

Police were alerted when the girl began sending text messages for help.

