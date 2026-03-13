DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Bishop Fenwick High School senior was arrested Thursday, and is accused of killing a 68-year-old woman at her home in Danvers in what officials are calling a “random” attack, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Danvers police.

Anthony DeMayo, 18, of Lynn, is accused of murdering Janet Swallow.

DeMayo appeared in court Thursday afternoon. The commonwealth said in court, “While the investigation was unfolding, DeMayo informed Lynn police officers that he had killed a woman the night before in Danvers, Massachusetts.”

Tucker said Lynn police received a 911 call reporting a person walking with a knife on Standish Road in Lynn Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they described DeMayo’s behavior as “erratic,” and said they saw what appeared to be blood on him. Tucker said officers then obtained a search warrant for his home in Lynn.

Officials said they were then called to do a wellness check at a home on Amherst Street in Danvers, which is where officers found Swallow dead with wounds they said were consistent with homicide.

Bishop Fenwick High School released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the investigation, and the information released regarding that investigation, by the Danvers Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

We know this matter involves serious charges against an 18-year-old student who is in the custody and care of the proper authorities.

The reports reveal the incident took place off campus, did not involve any other members of our school, did not seem to indicate any connection between the victim and the person being charged with the crime, and does not present any threat to the Bishop Fenwick community.

We are cooperating fully with local law enforcement in this investigation, which is ongoing. Because this is an active criminal investigation, we defer to the appropriate legal authorities to provide any additional information. We will not have further comment on the matter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, her family, and all who have been affected by this horrific tragedy.

As a community of faith and hope, our focus is on our faculty and staff, our families, and especially our students. We are here to help them, to provide for them the supports they need, and to be present for them in this terribly difficult moment. To that end, additional counselors and other trained professionals will be on campus today and Monday.

Thank you for your understanding and your prayer.”

DeMayo will be held without bail and will undergo additional evaluations before reappearing in court.

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