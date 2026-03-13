DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Bishop Fenwick High School senior was arrested Thursday, and is accused of killing a 68-year-old woman at her home in Danvers in what officials are calling a “random” attack, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Danvers police.

Tucker said Lynn police received a 911 call reporting a person walking with a knife on Standish Road in Lynn Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they described the man’s behavior as “erratic,” and said they saw what appeared to be blood on him. Tucker said officers then obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home in Lynn.

Officials said they were then called to do a wellness check at a home on Amherst Street in Danvers, which is where officers found a 68-year-old woman dead with wounds they said were consistent with homicide.

Police said the 18-year-old suspect is a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, and so far they have not found a connection between him and the victim.

“What we believe at this point is this was random. There was no connection between the defendant and the resident who was the victim here,” Tucker said.

Tucker said there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

The suspect is charged with murder and is being held at the Danvers police department. He is expected to be arraigned in Salem District Court Friday.

