18-year-old accused of stabbing state trooper in New Salem facing serious charges

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a state trooper in New Salem following a car chase through three states is facing serious charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Nghia Le, of Manchester, New Hampshire, fled a traffic stop Friday, which triggered a car chase that ended near the driveway of a home on Fay Street just before 2 p.m., according to state police.

Le then got out of his car and allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old trooper numerous times in the head, shoulder, neck and arm.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. He is in stable condition following surgery.

Police say Le was shot once in the torso by the trooper and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is also in stable condition following surgery.

Hanna Hunting watched the as the violence unfolded.

“It looked like he was punching him and then I realized when the officer got out he had a big gash on his forehead,” she recalled.

Le was involved in a motor vehicle crash about 12 p.m. in Walpole, New Hampshire, according to a preliminary investigation.

In the immediate aftermath of that crash, he allegedly carjacked the vehicle of the other driver involved in the crash, a silver Toyota Camry, before fleeing in that vehicle into Vermont and then down Route 91 south in Massachusetts, according to police.

Police say they located Le driving the Camry he carjacked and pursued him.

Officials described the trooper as a 12-year veteran of the department, who is assigned to the Athol Barracks. He has a wife and children.

