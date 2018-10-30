18-year-old accused of stabbing state trooper in New Salem ordered held without bail

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a state trooper in New Salem following a car chase through three states earlier this month was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Nghia Le, of Manchester, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty in Orange District Court, Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced.

He faces several charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed carjacking, assault and battery upon a police officer, receiving stolen property valued at over $1,200, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest.

Le fled a traffic stop on Oct. 19, which triggered a car chase that ended near the driveway of a home on Fay Street just before 2 p.m., according to state police.

He then got out of his car and allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old trooper numerous times in the head, shoulder, neck, and arm.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where his condition was reported as stable following surgery.

Police say Le was shot once in the torso by the trooper and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital Friday and placed into the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the DA’s office said.

Le is due back in Orange District Court Nov. 5 for a status on his competency, and potentially for a dangerousness hearing.

