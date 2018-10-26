18-year-old accused of stabbing state trooper in New Salem released from hospital

NEW SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a state trooper in New Salem was released from the hospital Friday, officials say.

Nghia V. Le, 18, of Manchester, New Hampshire, has been released from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and is now in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Le is being held on $1 million cash bail pending his arraignment, which is scheduled to take place sometime next week.

Le faces charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed carjacking, assault and battery upon a police officer, receiving stolen property valued at over $1,200, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest.

Le fled a traffic stop Oct. 19, which triggered a car chase that ended near the driveway of a home on Fay Street just before 2 p.m., according to state police.

He then got out of his car and allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old trooper numerous times in the head, shoulder, neck, and arm.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center and was in stable condition following surgery.

Police say Le was shot once in the torso by the trooper.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)