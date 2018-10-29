18-year-old accused of stabbing state trooper in New Salem to appear in court

NEW SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Manchester man accused of stabbing a state trooper in New Salem is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

Nghia V. Le is being held on $1 million cash bail pending an arraignment for the Oct. 19 incident, in which state police say Le fled a traffic stop, prompting a car chase that ended near the driveway of a home on Fay Street just before 2 p.m.

Le allegedly then got out of his car and stabbed a 47-year-old trooper numerous times in the head, shoulder, neck, and arm.

Police say Le was shot once in the torso by the trooper.

Le is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed carjacking, assault and battery upon a police officer, receiving stolen property valued at over $1,200, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest.

Le is expected to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. in Orange District Court.

