QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and is accused of vandalizing over 60 cars in the Quincy area.

According to Quincy police, officers responded to several reports of widespread car damage on July 26. After an investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him without incident.

The 18-year-old was arraigned on Thursday and is held on bail.

