TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Randolph appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Taunton.

The shooting happened near 12:30 a.m. on Thursday of last week in a home off Lothrop Street. Prosecutors said officers arrested Kareem Gendraw in Medford on Tuesday evening on charges of murder and carrying an illegal firearm.

Gendraw had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf and was ordered held without bail following his arraignment. He is due back in court on Oct. 25.

A prosecutor presented allegations against Gendraw in court, saying the shooting appeared to happen during a party at the Lothrop Street home.

The prosecutor said Khamitri Cole, 17, of Brockton was shot three times in the head, chest, and side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators interviewed several people after the shooting and identified Gendraw as their suspect, according to the prosecution.

Gendraw’s defense attorney said his client was with his mother when police took him into custody.

“He had not left the state,” he said. “He had not fled.”

As a result, Gendraw’s attorney asked the judge to release Gendraw on “modest bail.”

The judge disagreed and also revoked Gendraw’s bail in a prior case.

People living near the site of the shooting shared their reactions with 7NEWS last week, saying they were shocked to hear about a death in their community.

While prosecutors prepared for Gendraw’s arraignment, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday night said the investigation into this incident was ongoing.

