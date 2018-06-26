18-year-old arraigned in shooting death of Dighton teen

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Rehobeth man was arraigned Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Dighton Tuesday evening.

Joseph Medeiros pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Taunton District Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter, carrying an illegal firearm, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the death of Michael Pacheco, who was found shot in the chest in his home on Forest Street about 7 p.m., according to court documents.

Officers responding to the scene said they found Pacheco in the living room with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed Pacheco’s parents were away on vacation at the time of the shooting and that Medeiros, Pacheco, and another teen were sitting around a kitchen table and playing around with a stolen gun when it accidentally went off, according to police.

