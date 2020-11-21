18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Wendy’s in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested an 18-year-old on a murder warrant in connection with a deadly shooting in October in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots at a Wendy’s on Park Avenue on the night of Oct. 24 found a 17-year-old male who was shot in a parking lot, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officers located Messiah Amankwah on Friday and placed him under arrest, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)